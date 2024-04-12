Somalia National Army marks its 64th Anniversary

Somalia National Army has today marked its 64th anniversary of its establishment in the capital Mogadishu and across various parts of the country.

Annually, the event is held to honour and praise the military for its efforts to protecting the country from external aggression and interference with top government officials led by the President and other high ranking dignitaries participating in the marking of the day.

Federal and State Governments leaders, the Ministry of Defense, and Armed Forces Commanders have extended their congratulations and well wishes to the Somali Military, acknowledging their efforts and contributions to national peace and stability.

The Somali National Armed forces was established on April 12, 1960, after Somalia got its independence from Italian and British colonials.

Over the years, the army has significantly been involved with safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and recently the war against Al-Shabaab militant.

The SNA has in recent years taken a critical role in the war against terrorism which has led to the ouster of Al-Shabab from several key strategic towns in central and southern Somalia.

