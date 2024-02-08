Agriculture and irrigation Minister meets FAO Country director in Mogadishu

Somalia’s Federal Government newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Mohamed Abdi Hayer (Maareeye) has on Wednesday received Country Director and representative of United Nations’ Food, Agriculture and Food Organisation, Etienne Peterschmitt, at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

According to Mr. Peterschmitt they also deliberated bolstering agricultural sector and building resilient food systems In the country.

“Excited to have met the new Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation @Hon_Maareeye in Mogadishu today. We will walk hand in hand to build resilient food systems, strengthen the agricultural sector and protect vulnerable people from climate induced shocks”, he said on X post after the meeting.

On 30 January 2024, the United Nations in Somalia, humanitarian partners together with the Federal and State Governments released the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), which seeks US$1.6 billion to assist 5.2 million people out of 6.9 million who need lifesaving humanitarian and protection assistance in Somalia.

Somalia has in 2023 been hit by drought and floods which have decimated livestock and crops and sparked huge displacement of people across the Horn of Africa Nation.

