Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre will lead the country’s delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week. During the assembly, Barre is expected to highlight Somalia’s resilience and its readiness to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the first time in over 50 years.

His office stated that Barre’s address will focus on Somalia’s global contributions, particularly in security, climate change, and digital transformation, ensuring the country’s voice is part of vital international discussions.

This year’s UNGA theme, “Leaving No One Behind,” comes at a time when the world faces numerous challenges, including geopolitical conflicts and climate crises.

Barre will be joined by key officials such as Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moallin Fiqi, Environment and Climate Change Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, and State Minister Hirsi Jama Ganni. Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Abukar Osman Baale, the Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary, Kamal Gutale, and government spokesperson Farhan Jimale will also accompany the delegation.

Barre is expected to focus on Somalia’s fight against terrorism and the need for continued international support for peacebuilding. He is likely to emphasize Somalia’s efforts to combat Al-Shabaab and stress the importance of backing the African Union’s new peace operation, AUSSOM, as Somali forces assume more security responsibilities with the conclusion of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) at the end of this year.

Additionally, Barre will address the impact of climate change on Somalia. As one of the countries most vulnerable to rising temperatures, recurring droughts, and floods, Barre is expected to call for more financial and technical support for nations affected by climate change and urge wealthier countries to fulfill their climate fund commitments.

Somalia’s participation in the UNGA is significant, as the country prepares to join the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. This will mark the first time Somalia has held this position since the early 1970s, before the civil war erupted following the ousting of President Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.

Barre is expected to acknowledge this milestone and outline Somalia’s responsibilities as it joins the council.