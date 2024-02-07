United Arab Emirates condemns Bakara market terror attack

The United Arab Emirates has on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack at Bakara market, the largest open air market in the capital Mogadishu.

In a statement posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), UAE reiterates its strong condemnation of the criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at detailing and undermining security and stability in contravention of Somalia against the international law.

The UAE government extended its sincere deep condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

The statement added that the UAE government wishes speedy recovery for all the injured people.

UAE is the first country to come to condemn the Tuesday’s terrorist attack which claimed the lives of many people and injured scores of others.

At least 10 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after suspected mortar shells landed in the market.

However, Banadir regional administration through the deputy Governor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Diriye vehemently dismissed reports that mortar rounds landed in market but instead said that the attack was as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device ( IED).

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Shabab often takes credit for such having previously fought the traders in the market for complying with government directive to installing CCTV cameras to enhance security in the market.

