Somali officials criticize Garowe clashes that has left 20 dead

Representatives of the Somali government and notable politicians have condemned the bloody altercation that erupted on Tuesday in Garowe, the state’s capital, between militias allied with the opposition and the security forces of Puntland.

The altercation, which began during a local parliamentary discussion about voting system changes, resulted in at least 26 fatalities and 30 injuries. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre sent condolence messages to the families of the victims and called for an immediate halt to hostilities.

He urged the warring factions to iron out their differences amicably through dialogue and understanding

First Deputy Speaker Sadia Yasin Samatar and Lower House Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe both demanded an immediate end to the unrest in Garowe.

Madobe urged the people of Puntland to come together for the sake of peace and stability and emphasized that violence is not a workable solution to political crises.

Samatar urged the elderly, business executives, members of civil society, and politicians to support initiatives aimed at reestablishing peace and stability in the area.

Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo expressed confidence in Puntland’s populace and hoped they would act quickly to put an end to the shootings, restore security, and fortify the government.

In his words, “The city of Garowe, a symbol of peace and security, should not be subject to conflicts that can be resolved through understanding and negotiation.”

According to reports, the fierce fighting started after opposition groups claimed that Said Abdullahi Deni the leader of Puntland, was attempting to use constitutional manipulation to either extend his term past January of the following year or sway the results of the election in his

favour.

On Tuesday, the state parliament of Puntland started debating amendments to the constitution that would turn political organizations into recognized political parties.

The contentious proposed amendment seeks to alter the clause that currently allows the top three local council organizations to become political parties. The revision aims to grant this privilege to the top five organizations in terms of votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

