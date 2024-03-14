Somali National Disaster Management Agency distributes food to vulnerable families in Banadir region to cushion them against effects of the current natural disasters

Somali National Disaster Management Agency has on Wednesday embarked on a food distribution exercise to 9,900 vulnerable families in the Banadir Region’s Daynile and Hodan districts in the capital Mogadishu.

According to the agency, the aid was distributed to a total of 4,500 families in Hodan district and 5,400 families in Daynile District, in efforts aimed at cushioning the local population from the effects of recent natural disasters and make them cope with the hardship of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The beneficiaries who received the relief aid expressed their heartfelt gratitude to SODMA for their timely and essential support during these critical and challenging times.

This comes hours after the agency initiated humanitarian relief operation to help deserving families living in Lower Shabelle region.

SODMA, dispatched boats carrying relief aid from the Jazeera coastal area to Janale district in efforts geared towards bolstering humanitarian support to Somali people in the areas and alleviate them from the impacts of natural calamities that wrecked havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation.

The boats carrying the aid encompassing various essential items, including food items, intended to benefit 1,500 families ravaged by drought and floods docked at the coastal town of Marka and was received by Governor Abdirahman Al-Addala of Janale who thanked the agency for its timely response during these challenging times.

SODMA, a government entity responsible for mitigation of natural calamities and coordination of humanitarian relief supplies has recently heightened the distribution of relief aid to vulnerable people in the community across the country as parts of its efforts to address the challenges plaguing the Somali population and avail food for them during this holy month of Ramadhan.

