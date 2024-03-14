Somali Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister meets with IOM Deputy Chief of Mission to Strengthen Diaspora Engagement

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Isaak Mohamud Mursal, has on Wednesday received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Deputy Head of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia, Ms. Prestage Murima.

The discussion between the two sides delved deep in to ways of bolstering cooperation between Somalia and IOM in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The discussion also focused on strategies aimed at bolstering cooperation and coordination to enhance diaspora engagement in national development initiatives.

The meeting also widely centred on implementing the national diaspora policy and devising effective strategies to engage the diaspora community in various development initiatives.

Both sides highlighted Somalia’s proactive approach in leveraging external expertise and resources for sustainable socio-economic progress.

Ms. Murima expressed gratitude to the Deputy Minister for the cordial reception and reiterated the agency’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting migrants stranded in Somalia to return to their countries of origin as well as Somalis stranded abroad to return to Somalia by providing reintegration support both in kind and/or in cash.

Since 2009, IOM has facilitated the short-term return of over 500 Somali diaspora professionals through its Migration for Development in Africa (MIDA). The programme deploys diaspora experts at state institutions where their expertise across various fields contributes to boosting institutional capacity.

