Somali National Disaster Agency delivers essential relief supplies to orphanage centre in Mogadishu

Somali National Disaster Management Agency delivered essential foodstuffs to the Girls Orphanage Centre in Bondhere, in the nation’s capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday

The relief supplies are delivered according to the agency’s efforts to help and support vulnerable individuals in society.

SODMA officials who handed over the consignment of aid expressed their unwavering commitment to bolstering support for the needy people in the community, especially the orphanage centre, which provides and caters for the welfare of the Somali girls deprived by their parents.

The centre’s management thanked the agency for its timely response, saying that the humanitarian aid will go a long way in alleviating the girls’ plights in the centre.

The centre provides care for hundreds of orphaned and vulnerable Somali girls.

According to UNICEF, about one per cent of Somali children are double orphans, while those categorized as single orphans comprise nine per cent of the children. The incidence of children living in households without their biological parents has been rising over recent

decades and is even higher when they are older.

