Regional Football competition to begin in Mogadishu today

Mogadishu is today gearing up to host regional States football tournament.

The tournament which is being participated by four regional member States and Banadir region excluding Puntland that has announced it broke away from the entire Somalia.

Notably, also absent from the competition is SSC-Khatumo which was recently recognized as a State in Somalia by the Federal government after seceding from Somaliland.

Teams from Hirshabelle, South West, Galmudug, and Jubaland have already arrived in Mogadishu ahead of the commencement of the tournament at Mogadishu Stadium on Friday afternoon.

