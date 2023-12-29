ATMIS troops in Dinsoor facilitates the safe delivery of aid to locals from Al-Shabab attacks

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) personnel stationed at Diinsoor Forward Operating Base (FOB) facilitated the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the vulnerable populations in Baraaway and its environs.

According to a statement from ATMIS, the troops protected the locals and aid from Al-Shabab attacks.

On the other hand, ATMIS military and police officers, along with Somali National Army Police and officers drawn from the Somali Police Force, conducted foot patrols on Monday to counter the risks posed by terrorist groups in Arbiska, Lafoole, El-ishabya, Hawa-Abdi, and Horumood in South West State.

ATMIS said the patrols are part of its ongoing security operation to protect local communities and major supply routes.

South West State is among the regions where Al-Shabab has a huge presence and stages unprecedented attacks on local communities and security personnel as part of their efforts to destabilize the security of the regional State and the entire country.

