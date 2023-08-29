Somali MP Exposes Foreign Interference and Support for Al-Shabaab, Urges United Front or United Front Against

Somali Member of Parliament Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has expressed grave concerns regarding alleged foreign governmental interference and support from certain factions within Somalia to the Al-Shabaab group.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, MP Warsame issued a warning about international and local entities that he believes are benefiting from the ongoing strife in the country.

MP Warsame asserted, “There are governments and groups that directly and indirectly support the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.” He further accused these entities of profiting from Al-Shabaab, implying the existence of a larger international conspiracy against Somalia’s journey to peace and stability.

Reflecting on the devastating consequences caused by the Al-Shabaab group, MP Warsame mourned, “This enemy killed thousands of Somalis in a day, targeted our sheikhs, teachers, doctors, officers, engineers, businessmen, politicians, journalists, heroes, and ambassadors, and colonized Somalis.” His words underscore the extensive reach and impact of Al-Shabaab’s attacks on various sectors of Somali society.

The MP sternly rebuked politicians who attempt to exploit the ongoing conflict for personal gain, emphasizing that anyone underestimating the threat posed by Al-Shabaab to the nation’s existence is a “fool.”

He criticized those who manipulate the situation for political leverage, highlighting their lack of understanding regarding the magnitude of the threat.

In a show of allegiance and support, MP Warsame declared, “I stand by the President and the leaders of the war.” He commended the unwavering efforts and sacrifices made by Somalia’s armed forces and local militias who bravely confront Al-Shabaab on the frontline.

This resolute declaration of support for President Hassan Sheikh and the nation’s defenders signals a united front in the ongoing battle against Al-shabaab. It remains to be seen whether this unity will translate into a consolidated approach towards achieving lasting peace in Somalia.

