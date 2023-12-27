Somali Ministry of Planning holds consultative meeting on implementation of National Development Plan in Baidoa

Somalia’s Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has on Tuesday begin a three day consultative meeting at the interim administrative capital of South West State.

Officials drawn from the department of planning of the ministry are undertaking the consultative meeting that covers on wide range of pivotal issues.

The main objective of the meeting according to the ministry is to ensure the optimal and efficient implementation of the National Development Plan 9 (NDP-9) and align proposed interventions with the mid-term review recommendations.

During the three day meeting, experts and stakeholders would broadly share their insights, suggestions, and recommendations on improving implementation of NDP-9.

The ministry says that the ninth national plan provides the nation with a path leading to economic growth and reduction of poverty within the next five years starting from 2020.

The plan is set to expire on December 2024.

