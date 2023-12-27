Minister of interior receives debriefing from officials of National ID registration on their benchmarking tour in Malawi

Somalia Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi on Tuesday held meeting with senior officials from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

The main objective of the meeting was to brief the minister on their recent study tour in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister, who accompanied them on the benchmarking visit were also in attendance at the meeting.

Somalia launched its own biometric identity card system in Mogadishu in September this year after the collapse of the military regime of late President Mohamed Siyad Barre in 1990.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre who inaugurated the National ID system said that introducing a national ID would help combat security threats, terrorism and id fraud.

Somalia Federal government plans to register 15 million Somalis for the national ID by the end of 2026, and eventually open registration offices in each of the country’s districts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

