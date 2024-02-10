Somali military nabs Al-Shabab commander in Galgaduud region

The Somali National Army has on Saturday morning announced the capture a senior Al-Shabaab commander, between the areas of Masagaway and Waninle in Galgudud region in central Somalia.

SNA- Radio confirmed the arrest of the wanted Al-Shabab leader who was identified as Mowlid Ali Dhuhulow.

According to the government officials Dhuhulow was apprehended following special operations conducted at the areas by the Somali army.

The reports added that he was a member of the group’s guerrilla section, and secretly came to the areas to the areas under the government control and was arrested after a tip-off pointed out his presence in the area.

His arrest comes days after Somalia military similarly nabbed wanted’ Al-Shabab operative, Muhyadin Daqare who was a senior member of group and an aid to Ahmed Diriye, a high profile Al-Shabaab leader in an operation carried out in the capital Mogadishu.

Government forces have recently stepped up operations against the Islamist insurgents in areas under Galmudug regional State where the group has large presence.

Similarly, senior commanders of the Al-Qaeda affiliate group have been surrendering to the government following major setbacks encountered by the terror outfit in various areas across the country.

