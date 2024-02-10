President Mohamud holds consultative meeting with religious leaders over ongoing war against Al-Shabaab

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Friday evening held meeting with a section of Somali scholars at Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

Discussions majorly focused on bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group which have gained momentum across the country.

President Mohamud commended the religious leaders for their pivotal role in supporting the government led efforts to eradicate Al-Shabab from the Nation.

He called on the scholars to utilize their status and knowledge in the society to educate people against Al-Shabaab and consequences of joining the group in this world and hereafter.

The President pledged his government unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability as well as implementing various development projects in the country.

The scholars who were drawn from various Islamic institutions expressed their solidarity and support to the Somali government in its quest to defeat Al-Shabab.

They applauded President Mohamud and his government for initiating war against terrorism which they said has paid off since its beginning in mid 2022.

Somalia Federal government forces backed by international partners have recently enhanced security operations against Al-Shabaab in various parts of the country leading to the successful ouster of the insurgents from key towns and destruction of their extortion centres and hideouts.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the Minister of Religion and Endowment Sheikh Mukhtar Roboow Ali and the senior officials of the Organization of Somali Scholars, an entity representing the religious scholars in the country.

