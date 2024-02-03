Somali military foils Al-Shabab attack in Shabellow area, Mudug region.

Somali National Army in collaboration with local fighters have on Saturday morning repulsed an Al-Shabaab attack on SNA base located at Shabellow area south of Mudug region in Galmudug State.

Somali National Army SNA-Radio Mogadishu said that the military killed 21 Al-Shabaab militants and destroyed four vehicles during the gin battle in the area in the early hits of Saturday morning.

According to military sources, Al-Shabaab militants conducted a suicide car bomb attacks at the SNA base in area, then heavy fighting between the SNA forces and the militants ensued for about two hours leading to heavy casualties on both sides.

The attack comes a week after the Islamist group carried out similar attacks on SNA bases Caad town.

The terror group in a statement said that they killed more than 200 SNA Gorgor commandos though there are no independent source to verify their claim.

However, the attack comes barely days after the Somali government through the National intelligence agency announced that try have suspended and shut down websites and social media sites belonging to Al-Shabab in efforts aimed at curtailing the propaganda of the group.

Somali National Army backed by international fighters and local forces have recently stepped up massive security operations against Al-Shabaab across the country especially in Southern and Central Somalia where the group has established large presence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

