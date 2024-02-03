Security forces apprehend a man for stabbing wife to death in Lower Shabelle region

Somali Police have arrested a young man who brutally killed his wife in a bizarre incident in Qoryoley district, Lower Shabelle region.

According to neighbours, the suspect used a knife to slit the throat of his wife killing her instantly.

Security officials in the town confirmed the arrest, saying the man will face the full force of the law after investigations are complete.

The tragic incident comes hours after an expectant mother of 6 children succumbed to burning injuries sustained after her estranged husband set her ablaze Infront of her children.

Somali lawmakers who today discussed the cases of gender based violence appealed to Security apparatus to address the spiraling number of women being subjected to violence by their jolted husband.

MP Gobsan Muhumed said it is disturbing to see men who are supposed to protect and safeguard women are instead resorting to violence.

She called on the police to ensure that Luul gets justice and that the man is brought before justice.

Ms, Abdiaziz was until her death and employee at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the capital Mogadishu.

The United Nations in 2021 reported an alarming increase in conflict-related sexual violence in Somalia. This included the use of sexual violence and forced marriage by non-state actors, as well as attacks attributed to government forces and clan militia

