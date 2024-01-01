Somali military and international partners eliminate 9 Al-Shabab militants including two leaders in Lower Shabelle and Mudug region

Somalia government has announced that the Somali military backed by international partners have on Sunday eliminated nine Al-Shabaab insurgents, including two key figures in separate operations carried out in the Lower Shabelle and Mudug regions.

The Somali Ministry of Information in a statement said that, the joint forces conducted operations in the Nuun-Garre area under Awdhegle district in the Lower Shabelle region, leading to the killing of two main Al-Shabaab leaders.

” The joint forces conducted the first operation Nuun-Garre area in Awdhegle district in the Lower Shabelle resulting in the killing of Al-Shabaab leaders namely ; Omarani Mohamed Malaq, the leader of the terror outfit in Bariire, and Sabir, who was responsible for maritime activities and extortion on farmers,” read the statement in part.

The statement added that the two high profile leaders were hunted for crimes against humanity on diverse dates

The ministry further noted that in another well orchestrated operation on the outskirts of the Caad district in the Mudug region, the joint forces killed seven Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Daud Aweis, the Minister of Information confirmed the killings of members of the terror group in a statement carried on his X handle.

Aweis reiterated Somali government unwavering commitment to bolstering the war against Al-Shabaab.

“Collaborative operations with the SNA and international allies have eradicated Shabab leaders and militants in Lower Shabelle and Mudug. Two extortionists were killed in Nuun-Garre, & 7 militants in Caad. #Somalia remains committed to removing Shabab remnants for lasting peace,” he said.

Somali government in collaboration with international partners and allied local forces have recently intensified offensive against the Islamist group which have resulted in the significant loss of large swathe of territories previously held by the militants and death of top officials of the outfit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

