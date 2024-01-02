Somali leaders vehemently condemn signing of Ethiopia – Somaliland deal over access to the sea

Somali leaders have unanimously condemned the Memorandum of Understanding reached between Somaliland and Ethiopia on Monday.

In separate statements posted on their social media handles the leaders encompassing former and current voiced strong opposition to the purported deal signed in Addis Ababa by the breakaway region President Muse Bihi Abdi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Former Presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed said the deal is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and warned Ethiopia against violating the UN’s convention and the mutual brotherhood between the two countries.

Farmaajo urged the Ethiopian government to refrain from meddling in to the affairs of Somalia and respect the existing partnership between the two Nations which have enjoyed good relations since he came to power in 2017.

“We strongly call upon for the Ethiopian government to refrain from engaging in actions driven by self-interest that undermine the existing agreements of social integration and cooperation at the regional level.” Former President Farmaajo said.

Wadajir Party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre also echoed the similar sentiments, calling on Ethiopia to halt any attempts to seize the territory of Somalia.

The leaders emphasized that the actions of the Ethiopia poses a great threat to the harmonious relationship existing between Somalia and Ethiopia.

“The Ethiopian government, led by Abiy Ahmed, has violated the sovereignty of the Somali nation. Furthermore, they have shown a disregard for the rules of the UN, AU & IGAD, which aim to protect the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.” said Abdirahman Abdishakur in a statement on his X handle.

” We would not accept Ethiopia government to violate the independence and sovereignty of Somalia. Somalia and Ethiopia are great neighbours and we won’t allow anything that jeopardizes the existence of Somalia.” said Kheyre.

This development comes amid a scheduled cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the signing of the MOU which Somalia termed it as unlawful and illegal.

Somaliland in an official statement said on Tuesday that President Muse Bihi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reached a ” historic” agreement that ensured the access of Ethiopia in to the Red sea for its naval forces in exchange for recognition.

The agreement barely days after Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the self- declared autonomous State leader Muse Bihi in Djibouti where they agreed to resume stalled talks.

