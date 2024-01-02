President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud set to address joint session of Parliament today

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is scheduled to address joint sitting of the Federal Parliament on Tuesday regarding the controversial agreement reached between Somaliland and Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The President’s address will majorly centre on the steps and the response the Somali government is taking to thwart the agreement allowing Ethiopia getting access to the sea.

Somaliand in an official statement released on Monday evening stated that President Muse Bihi and Prime minister Abiy Ahmed agreed to strengthen partnership.

The Memorandum stipulates that Somaliland will lease 20 Km piece of land for Ethiopia and in return get recognition as an independent country.

However, the agreement has sparked a heated response from Somali leaders who warned Ethiopia against violating the territorial integrity of Somalia.

