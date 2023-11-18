Somali government conveys congratulations to Oman on its National Day

Somalia Federal has sent its congratulations to the Oman Sultanate on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of their National Independence Day wishing them continuous blessings of security, safety, and progress.

Through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Somalia government wished for the continuation of the blessed path of renaissance and for the bolstering of the bilateral relations existing between the two brotherly countries.

The country in the middle east is commemorating November 18 when the country gained independence from Portuguese control in 1650.

The Sultanate of Oman has so far declared Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 as holidays to celebrate the National day.

The National holiday celebrations has been restricted to a military parade and hoisting flag hoisting due to the ongoing conflict Gaza between the Palestine and Israel which has claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed property.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

