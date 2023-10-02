Somali condemns Ankara bombing, expresses solidarity with Turkey in the fight against terrorism

The Somali government has strongly condemned the deadly bombing that took place in the town of Ankara, Turkey.

In a statement issued by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Somalia expressed its solidarity with Turkey in the face of terrorism and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

The statement emphasized Somalia’s unwavering commitment to standing alongside Turkey in the fight against terrorism, reiterating its firm stance against all forms of violence and acts of terror. It called for greater unity and stressed the urgent need for a collective effort from the international community to combat this global menace.

The bombing in Ankara occurred on Ataturk Boulevard, just hours before the country’s parliament was scheduled to reconvene after a summer break. The incident unfolded when one of the attackers exited a vehicle and threw a small explosive device at the ministry building, diverting the attention of security personnel.

Following this diversionary tactic, the second attacker opened fire at the guards stationed near the ministry gate before detonating a bomb strapped to their body, resulting in their own demise. Simultaneously, the first attacker entered the ministry compound but was swiftly neutralized by the police, who shot and killed them.

According to a news website linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

