Massive fire engulfs Jowhar market

A massive fire erupted at a bustling market in Jowhar town, the interim capital of the Hirshabelle regional state.

The blaze, which originated in a bakery located in the heart of the Hantiwadag neighborhood, quickly spread throughout the market, engulfing numerous businesses and sending billowing clouds of smoke into the night sky.

Disturbing images shared on social media captured the sheer magnitude of the inferno, leaving onlookers aghast.

While the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, reports from traders suggest that the fire has caused extensive destruction to countless retail establishments. However, local officials have refrained from making any statements regarding possible casualties, leaving the public anxious for information about the well-being of those affected.

This recent conflagration in Jowhar town marks the second devastating fire to ravage the same market in less than two months. The previous incident resulted in substantial losses of property, raising serious concerns about the preparedness and safety measures in place within the market.

Despite the magnitude of these disasters, it appears that the lessons from the previous fire were not heeded by the traders and market management, leaving the community vulnerable to such calamities.

One of the major contributing factors to the challenge faced by Hirshabelle’s main cities, including Jowhar, is the acute shortage of fire-fighting vehicles. The lack of necessary resources significantly hampers the authorities’ ability to respond promptly and effectively to fires, exacerbating the potential damage and threat to lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

