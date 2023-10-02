Security forces seize car laden with explosive devices in Gedo Region

Somali security forces successfully seized a car loaded with explosive devices during a security operation in the Dolow district of the Gedo region.

The operation, carried out on Sunday, came as a result of valuable intelligence received by the local authorities.

According to Dolow district commissioner, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, the security forces received a crucial tip-off regarding the presence of an explosives-rigged vehicle.

Acting swiftly on the information, the forces were able to thwart the planned attack, preventing potential loss of life and destruction.

Commissioner Abdi expressed his appreciation for the diligence and vigilance displayed by the security forces, emphasizing their crucial role in enhancing overall security in the district.

The operation comes at a critical time, as a substantial anti-al-Shabab operation is anticipated to commence in Jubbaland.

The incident occurred only a day after security forces discovered a landmine planted by al-Shabab on the main road in the Dhobley district of the Gedo region.

In recent months, the Somali government has intensified its military campaign against al-Shabab to dismantle their network and neutralize their capabilities.

While progress has been made, particularly in some regions, setbacks have been encountered in central Somalia where the fight against the group remains challenging.

