Somali army receives specialized training in Uganda to boost security efforts against Al-Shabaab

The Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Somalia announced on Friday the successful completion of a comprehensive training programme for a specialist unit of the Somali National Army (SNA) in the Republic of Uganda.

This is a significant development as Somalia moves towards taking over full responsibility for its security by December 2024, with the African Troop Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) reducing its presence.

The training, overseen by Defense Minister Abduqadir Mohamed Nur, focused on two battalions, a 3,000-strong force, and is expected to invigorate the ongoing mission to restore peace and stability, particularly in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The reinforcement of the Somali National Army’s capabilities has become increasingly vital in light of the AMISOM drawdown, which included the handover of six Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) and the withdrawal of 2,000 troops in June.

An additional withdrawal of 3,000 AMISOM troops is expected before October this year.

“The Ministry of Defense is determined to increase both the quantity and the quality of our Armed Forces,” Minister Nur remarked. “We are immensely thankful to the Governments of Uganda for their unwavering support for the Somali people and our government.”

The training event was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Ugandan Minister of Defense, the Commander of the Ugandan Army, and the Deputy Commander of the Somali National Army. The Ugandan government has been a steadfast supporter of Somalia’s security efforts, providing training and equipment to the Somali National Army.

The Somali National Army has made significant progress in recent years, with support from AMISOM and international partners. However, the ongoing threat from Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups means that the reinforcement of the Somali National Army’s capabilities is crucial in ensuring the country’s stability and security.

As Somalia moves towards taking over full responsibility for its security, the role of AMISOM is set to change. The mission will focus on providing strategic advice and support to the Somali security forces, while also continuing to conduct targeted operations against Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

