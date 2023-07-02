Kenya and Jubaland leaders meet for anti-terrorism talks on Somalia security

Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla, and the President of Jubaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, met in Kismayo, Jubaland on Saturday for important security discussions.

The two leaders focused on the anti-terrorist strategy, particularly the second phase of an operation aimed at liberating Somalia from extremist factions.

The initiative is designed to remove the Al-Shabaab militant group from Jubaland and the Southwest states, where the insurgents may have relocated following a previous defeat in Hirshabelle and Galmudug.

During the meeting, Gen. Ogolla and President Ahmed Madobe explored the sensitive security situation in Gedo, an area of ongoing interest due to its strategic importance.

The inclusion of Gedo in these high-level discussions underscores the region’s critical role in the overall security architecture of Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.

The Kenya Defence Forces have been instrumental in Operation Linda Nchi since 2011. The troops from Kenya were later formally integrated into the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on February 22, 2012, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2036.

The operation has been successful in pushing back Al-Shabaab militants, but the extremist group still poses a significant threat to the security of Somalia and the region as a whole.

The meeting between Gen. Ogolla and President Ahmed Madobe is a significant step towards strengthening security cooperation between Kenya and Jubaland. The two leaders agreed to work together to enhance the capacity of the Somali security forces and to share intelligence in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking after the meeting, Gen. Ogolla emphasized the importance of cooperation and collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

He stated that Kenya remains committed to working with its partners to ensure that Somalia is free from extremist groups and that the people of Somalia can live in peace and security.

President Ahmed Madobe also expressed his appreciation for Kenya’s support in the fight against terrorism. He stated that the cooperation between Kenya and Jubaland is critical in addressing the security challenges facing the region.

The meeting between Gen. Ogolla and President Ahmed Madobe comes at a time when the security situation in Somalia remains fragile. Al-Shabaab militants continue to carry out attacks in the country, targeting civilians and security forces. The second phase of the operation to liberate Somalia from extremist factions is, therefore, a crucial step in restoring peace and stability to the country.

The two leaders have demonstrated their commitment to working together to enhance security cooperation and to address the security challenges facing the region.

