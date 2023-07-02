Premier Hamza returns from Hajj pilgrimage, reaffirms commitment to peace and prosperity

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, has returned to the country after completing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was one of the fortunate Muslims who had the opportunity to perform Hajj this year, and during his stay, he prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity for the Somali nation.

The Prime Minister also had the opportunity to meet with Muslim leaders during his stay in the Kingdom.



The meeting was an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the development of closer cooperation between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

Upon his arrival at the Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Ministers of his Government, members of the Federal Parliament, and other officials.



The warm welcome is a reflection of the high regard in which the Prime Minister is held by the people of Somalia.

The Hajj pilgrimage is a significant event in the Islamic calendar, and it is an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith and renew their commitment to the values of Islam.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the Hajj is a testament to his deep commitment to his faith and his desire to strengthen the bonds between the Somali people and the wider Muslim community.

The Prime Minister has reiterated his commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in Somalia.



His government has made significant progress in recent years in tackling the challenges facing the country and improving the lives of its people. However, there is still much work to be done, and the Prime Minister is determined to continue working to bring about positive change in the country.

The return of the Prime Minister from the Hajj pilgrimage is a significant event for the people of Somalia.



The warm welcome he received upon his return is a testament to the high regard in which he is held by the people of Somalia.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in Somalia is unwavering, and his government will continue to work tirelessly to bring about positive change in the country.

