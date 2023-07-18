Somali army ramps up operations as Phase 1 of joint campaign against Al-Shabaab nears completion

The Somali National Army (SNA) is ramping up its operations in parts of Galgadud and Middle Shabelle regions as it nears completion of the first phase of its joint campaign against Al-Shabaab.

Military officials have confirmed that the SNA is deploying additional troops in Adalle and Eldheer districts in Middle Shabelle and Galgadud regions, respectively. The SNA has also bolstered its deployments in Elbur, Wabho, and Galhareeri.

The joint campaign against Al-Shabaab began last July, with clan militias under the Ma’awisley umbrella playing a vital role in reinforcing SNA and state government troops. The efforts have been successful thus far, and the SNA is now preparing to move south for the second phase of operations. This phase will incorporate additional forces from neighbouring countries, including Kenya, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

According to sources, an additional 20,000 troops from these countries are expected to deploy and fight alongside Somali Security Forces in the second part of the operation, targeting Jubaland and South West states. The move is part of a concerted effort to eradicate the terrorist group from the region and restore peace and stability to Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to visit Dhusamareb this week as part of the Federal Government’s confidence-building efforts.

The visit is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to the joint campaign against Al-Shabaab and its efforts to restore peace and stability to the country.

The SNA’s increased deployments in Galgadud and Middle Shabelle regions come as the joint campaign against Al-Shabaab gains momentum.

The group has been responsible for numerous attacks and has been a destabilizing force in the region for many years. The SNA’s efforts, along with those of its international partners, are a significant step towards eradicating this threat and restoring peace and stability to Somalia.

The second phase, which will incorporate additional forces from neighbouring countries, is set to target Jubaland and South West states. The move is part of a concerted effort to eradicate the terrorist group from the region and restore peace and stability to Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

