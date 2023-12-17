Somali Army ground forces chief visits liberated towns in Galmudug State

Somali National Army’s ground commander, Gen. Dayah Abdi Abdulle has on Saturday visited the newly liberated areas Shabelow village and its surrounding areas.

The visit was intended to inspect and assess the current situation of the officers on the ground and coordinate counter-terrorism operations against the Islamist group in the region.

The infantry commander was accompanied by Galmudug authorities and high officials from the Somali military.

Abdulle convened a meeting with the army leaders and soldiers, using the opportunity to motivate the troops who are battling bravely on the front lines and commended them for the remarkable work they are doing for the country.

He called on them to sustain and even bolster their relentless pursuit to liberate the nation from the grip of Al-Shabab.

Somali National Army officers backed by regional troops and locals have in recent months made significant progress in recent operations against Al-Shabaab in Galmudug State.

The officers have captured strategic and ancient towns pivotal to the terror outfit operations and logistics including Harardhere, a port town in Mudug region, Galmudug State.

The second phase of operations to flush out the extremists from the remnants areas under their control is set to kick off in the coming weeks.

