SODMA commissioner appears before parliament to shed light on the current flood situation in the country

Somali National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mohamud Moallim on Saturday appeared before parliament to give an update on the current flood situation in the country.

Mohamud in his address detailed the dire situation facing millions of the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

He called on the lawmakers to support the ongoing efforts to help the families ravaged by the flash floods which he pointed out need urgent relief supplies.

The commissioner also briefed the members the agency’s strategies, challenges and the progress made in distributing humanitarian aid to the flood hit areas.

Moalim uses the opportunity to appeal to the government and humanitarian actors to step up relief assistance to the Somali people who are grappling with the impacts of the devastating floods.

This is the second time that commissioner is appearing before parliament to brief and answers questions from the members on the current flood crisis in the country.

SODMA, has in recent weeks been involved in coordination and distribution of relief supplies to families impacted by the heavy rains across the country with Jubbaland and South West States being the worst hit regions.

Somalia is currently grappling with severe effects of intense torrential rains that have killed over 110 people, displaced more than 2 million others and disrupted livelihoods.

