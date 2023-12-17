Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi bids farewell to outgoing UN Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary General Anita Kiki

Somalia Federal Upper House Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has on Saturday held a meeting with United Nations Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General Anita Kiki Ghebo who paid him a courtesy call at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

The discussion between the two officials focused on various issues including the Constitutional Review Process, key legislation such as the child and disability rights bills

The Somali Women 30 Percent representation in elective positions also prominently featured in the discussion.

Hashi thanked the outgoing envoy for the visit and promised to advocate for the rights of the vulnerable individuals in the Somali community in the Senate.

The Speaker commended the efforts by Ms. Ghebo in bolstering cooperation between Somalia and UN during her tenure in the country.

He wished her all the best as she embarks on her future endeavours of serving the UN in a similar capacity in South Sudan.

On her part, the outgoing Deputy Special Representative expressed gratitude to the Speaker Hashi for his significant role in championing for key legislation crucial for the Somali women and people with special needs , urging him to continue with the same spirit.

She underscored the unwavering commitment by the UN to help Somali women achieve the much-desired 30 percent representation in elective and leadership positions.

Ghebo who is winding up her tour of duty in Somalia has in recent days been meeting with Federal and regional officials ,ambassadors and ministers in her last moments to bid farewell as she departs the Horn of Africa Nation.

