Somali army destroys Al-Shabab bases in Bakol region

Somali armed forces destroyed Al-Shabaab army camps on Sunday during military operations in the Wajid district of the Bakol region.

The operation occurred in the villages of Dhurey and other areas where the group had gathered in the last several days.

The commander of the 260th military unit, Onkod Moalim Adan, and Wajid district commissioner Mohamed Moalim Yusuf informed state-run media that the troops had been successful in driving the terrorists out of the area.

They also promised that the army would shortly begin a large-scale offensive in the Bakool region.

The commissioner stressed that the locals are now ready to participate in the southwest state’s second operations phase against al-Shabab.

As the government gets ready for the second phase of the offensive against the outlawed group, the Somali National Army, backed by local clan militias and supported by international partners, has increased operations against Al-Shabaab in the Hiiran region and throughout the Horn of Africa nation.

The goal is to take control of the areas the militia still holds. Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an all-out war with Al-Shabab which has resulted in the killing and surrender of many of the group’s operatives in central and southern Somalia.

