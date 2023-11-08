Somali army delivers aid & rescues flood victims in Baidoa, Southwest State

The forces of the Somali National Army’s 60th Division have sprung into action, distributing crucial aid and conducting rescue operations to assist the victims of devastating flooding in Baidoa, located in the Southwest state of Somalia.

Led by General Hassan Ishaq Omar, the army forces have swiftly initiated relief operations to address the urgent needs of the affected population. General Omar, emphasizing the gravity of the situation, urged residents in the affected areas to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant amidst the ongoing heavy downpour.

The soldiers of the 60th Division have mobilized their resources, including heavy military vehicles, to evacuate displaced individuals from perilous areas and relocate them to safer zones.

Meanwhile, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) Commissioner, Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, provided an update on Tuesday regarding the devastating flooding that has ravaged the country. Commissioner Abdulle revealed that an alarming number of over 800,000 individuals have been affected by the floods, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 29 lives.

The torrential rains have unleashed havoc across the nation, displacing more than 300,000 people from their homes. The impact of the floods has been felt across multiple regions, exacerbating an already challenging humanitarian situation.

As the Somali National Army steps forward to provide much-needed aid and rescue operations, their efforts serve as a beacon of hope for the affected communities.

The collaborative approach between the military and the Somali Disaster Management Agency highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the immediate needs of the affected population. The combined efforts of these entities will contribute to alleviating the suffering and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.

