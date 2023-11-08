29 people killed & over 305,000 displaced in floods sweeping South-Central Somalia

At least 29 individuals have lost their lives while over 305,000 people find themselves displaced in the wake of torrential rains and flash flooding that has struck south-central Somalia.

This calamity, attributed to the El Nino weather phenomenon, has brought about severe repercussions primarily in the Jubbaland and South West regional states, with the Gedo, Bay, and Bakool regions suffering the most, according to the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamud Moallim Abdulle.

The Gedo region of Jubbaland has been particularly affected, with the Jubba River bursting its banks and wreaking havoc in major districts such as Luuq, Dolow, Garbaharey, Bardher, and El Wak.

The downpours have also impacted the Afmadow and Jamame districts in the Lower Juba region of Jubbaland State. Similarly, in South West State, districts including Baidoa, Burhakaba, Bardale, Qansah Dhere, Hudur, and Rabdhure have borne the brunt of the floods. In Hirshabelle state, Beledweyne and Jowhar towns, along with nearby villages, have been severely affected, while in Galmudug state, the towns of Galkacyo, Dhusamareb, and Adado have witnessed the destructive power of the unrelenting rains.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Somali federal government declared a state of emergency on Monday. Emergency response teams have been working to reach those still trapped by floodwaters in various districts of Jubbaland and South West States.

The federal government has promptly mobilized essential supplies, including food and water, to aid over 300 affected families. In a joint effort between the SoDMA agency and the United Nations, one boat and two engines have been provided to the Luuq district to assist those stranded by this catastrophic flood disaster. Additionally, the agency has prepared vital medicines to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

In this dire situation, the SoDMA agency has fervently appealed to the Somali people, businesses, scholars, and humanitarian-focused non-governmental organizations to expedite their assistance and support to alleviate the suffering endured by the Somali community during this challenging time.

El Nino, a naturally occurring weather phenomenon, causes the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific, thereby influencing weather patterns worldwide. This recent deluge of heavy rains follows a year marked by the Horn of Africa’s most severe drought in nearly four decades.

Coupled with rising food prices due to the war in Ukraine, this drought resulted in the loss of 43,000 lives, as reported by the United Nations. The cumulative impact of these consecutive disasters has placed Somalia on the brink of famine, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

