Improved security in Mogadishu spurs business growth

The deputy commissioner of social affairs and awareness for the Banadir Regional Administration (BRA), Abdiaziz Osman Muhammad, visited various parts of the Howlwadaag district. The commissioner’s visit heralds significant improvements in the security sector in Mogadishu. Accompanying him were the commissioner of Howlawadaag district, Bashir Abdi Muhammad, the director of agriculture for the Banadir region, Luqman Ali Ma’ow and the commander of the security forces for Wiliyo Adde, Colonel Muhammad Abdulqadir Shakir.

The visit also raised awareness among Mogadishu residents about the approaching heavy rainfall that is expected to hit the capital. Among the places the deputy commissioner Abdiaziz visited was Bakaaro market, more specifically the jewelry section of the market where some vendors are still open for business at night. Deputy commissioner Abdiaziz and the commissioner of Howlwadaag district even went into a cosmetics shop and bought some goods.

Not so long ago, Bakaaro market and the roads surrounding it used to be a precarious place at night, as security was lacking, people were reluctant to be outside and roam the market out of fear of being harmed. However, the sentiment has now changed due to extensive operations being executed by security forces to cut down on crime and protect the public.

Spearheading these operations was the commander of the security forces for Wiliyo Adde, Colonel Shakir. Herein, this built favorable business environment as merchants could operate for longer hours. Darkness is no longer a threat. The same cannot be said about other districts in Mogadishu, who can use the operations carried out in Howlwadaag district as an example on how to improve security.

The deputy commissioner also visited places situated on the Sodonka road, such as, the Baar Ubah junction, the Hareed road, and areas where the roads have been waterlogged. This is where deputy commissioner Abdiaziz explained that the Banadir Regional Administration has forthcoming plans to implement regarding the prevention of these waterlogged roads.

After the tour the deputy commissioner spoke with SNTV. He emphasized the motivation for his visit and praised the residents and administration of Howlwadaag district for taking the initiative and planning to clear roads that had been waterlogged. He stated “The Banadir Regional Administration will do everything in its power to support the people and administration of Howlwadaag district in clearing up water from the roads”. He also praised the security forces for keeping the peace and restoring trust in residents and businesses alike.

