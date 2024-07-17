The Somali National Army’s Land Forces Commander, Brigadier General Dayah Abdulle, embarked on a crucial visit to the frontlines in the Galgaduud region on Wednesday.

Al-Shabaab, a militant Islamist group with ties to al-Qaeda, has been waging a relentless campaign of violence and terror across Somalia for over a decade.

The group, which seeks to overthrow the Somali government and impose its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law, has carried out numerous attacks on military bases, government installations, and civilian targets throughout the country.

Just last month, Al-Shabaab militants launched a brazen assault on a Somali military base in the Hiraan region, leaving dozens of soldiers dead and sparking a fierce battle that lasted several hours.

This attack, one of many in the group’s campaign of violence, has only strengthened the Somali government’s resolve to eliminate the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

It is against this backdrop of persistent insecurity that Brigadier General Abdulle undertook his visit to the frontlines in Galgaduud. During his time with the troops, the commander “assessed the operational effectiveness and the achievements of the National Army in their ongoing efforts to combat terrorist groups in the area.”

Abdulle also met with the soldiers stationed in the region, where he commended them for their bravery and resilience in the face of the Al-Shabaab insurgency. The commander’s presence on the frontlines served as a morale boost for the troops, reinforcing their commitment to the mission of liberating Somalia from the grip of the militant group.

Furthermore, Brigadier General Abdulle engaged with local community elders, urging them to continue supporting the government’s efforts to secure the region by providing crucial intelligence to the security forces.

This collaborative approach between the military and the civilian population is essential in the fight against the insurgency, as it allows for a more comprehensive and effective counter-terrorism strategy.

"This visit by the commander underscores the commitment of the Somali National Army to restore peace and stability in regions affected by insurgent activities," the Presidency said in a statement.