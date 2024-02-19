SODMA officials and King Salman Foundation technicians discuss acceleration of mitigation efforts for natural disasters

Officials from the Somali Disaster Management Agency met with technicians from the King Salman humanitarian aid and Relief Centre at the Agency’s headquarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on various important issues including ways to expedite the implementation of Saudi-led initiatives in the country to mitigating the impact of natural disasters such as El Niño.

They highlighted the importance of the preparation for the upcoming spring rains that are likely to cause hurricanes and floods.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed disaster resilience projects to find sustainable solutions to recurring disasters.

The neeed and importance to strengthen and bolster cooperation between both parties was significantly underscored in the discussions.

On the 4th of February this year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) affirmed its commitment to enhancing the education and child protection of children in Somalia, by contributing $620,000 to UNICEF.

The foundation has also been involved in providing support to Somalia in different areas key being humanitarian aid projects and medical supplies.

