SODMA concludes workshop on gender strategy in disaster management

Somali National Disaster Management Agency Agency on Monday concluded a two-day workshop on gender strategy in disaster management.

The event brought together federal and state-level stakeholders to identify and address gender issues hindering equality in disaster management.

According to SODMA, the consultation on gender strategy is a crucial step in developing clear, measurable guidelines and activities to effectively address gender issues and concerns in disaster management.

Participants actively expressed their thoughts and implemented effective measures, while advocating for equal rights for women. Additionally, they engaged in constructive discussions, addressing specific consultation questions.

