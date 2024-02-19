Jubaland State leader Ahmed Madobe meets UK Envoy to Somalia to discuss war against Al-Shabaab and constitutional changes

Somalia’s Jubaland State President Ahmed Madobe has on Sunday held meeting with the United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia Michael Nithavrianakis at the state interim capital of Kismayo.

The meeting between the two parties discussed various pertinent issues including strengthening cooperation between the UK and the regional State in security, development and the recurring natural disasters.

The discussion also widely covered on the importance of bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained weight across the Horn of Africa Nation.

A statement from Jubaland’s Presidency stated that both sides also engaged discussions on expediting the current legislative agendas of amending the provisional constitution.

President Madobe pledged his government undertaking to the fight against Al-Shabaab, support for constitutional changes and enhancing support for the El- Nino ravaged floods victims.

He called on the UK government to help his administration in counter-terrorism efforts and helping the Somali people affected by natural disasters.

On his part, Ambassador Nithavrianakis underscored the UK’s government unwavering commitment to supporting the regional State in the field of security, fight against terrorism and surmounting the impacts of El-Nino induced challenges and climate change.

