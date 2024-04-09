SODMA disburses relief aid to deserving families in Hodan and Afgoye districts

In a significant efforts aimed at curtailing the plights and challenges of the Somali people, Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Monday responded to the challenging situation faced by the vulnerable Somali people .

The agency in its unwavering continuous efforts distributed humanitarian relief aid to almost 10,000 families in Hodan and Afgoye districts, specifically in Lafole area.

The distribution of the aid was observed by the District Commissioner of Afgoye district, SoDMA’s Director of Relief, and members of the Hodan district administration.

The beneficiaries thanked the Agency and its leadership for their consistent support and assistance in these trying times.

The agency expressed its unflinching committment to continue providing much-needed support to the Somali people during the final days of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The disbursement comes hours after the disaster agency conducted a similar exercise in Banadir region where over 5000 vulnerable families from Daynille and Bondhere districts received essential humanitarian supplies to make observe the last stretch of Ramadhan and alleviate their suffering.

Droughts and floods are the two dominant hazards affecting the majority of the country. Four years consecutive drought seasons followed by intensive and heavy rains devastated homes and livelihoods sparking massive displacement of people into Internally Displaced Camps.

