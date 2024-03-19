SODMA disburses humanitarian relief aid to vulnerable families in Garasbaaley, Hamar Jajab and Howlwadag districts in Mogadishu

The Somali Disaster Management agency recently provided aid to 13,900 of Internally Displaced Persons IDPs and disabled families in the Garasbaley area, in efforts to cushion the residents against the severe impacts of the recent natural disasters including El-Nino induced floods.

The humanitarian aid was particularly distributed in the fourth sector, Weydow neighborhood of Hamar-jajab, and howlwadag districts.

A statement from SODMA pointed out that the agency disbursed essential food items to to 12,000 households, while in Hamar-Jabab and howlwadag districts, 1,900 vulnerable families benefitted from the distribution exercise.

The families who benefitted from the relief assistance expressed gratitude to the Agency for its unwavering commitment to helping the #Somali community during these trying times and called on them to continue extending support to the Somali people.

SODMA, has recently enhanced its humanitarian support to the Somali people who have been severely affected by the El-Nino floods and conflict in various areas across to the country in its endeavour to alleviate their suffering and make them observe the holy month of Ramadhan.

