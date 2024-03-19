Minister of Interior meets Finish Envoy to Somalia and discuss bolstering cooperation in the field of reconciliation and stabilization efforts

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moallim Fiqi received a visit from the Ambassador of Finland to Somalia Amb. Pirkka Tapiola.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu focused on various critical issues including strengthening cooperation between Somalia and Finland in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The two officials also significantly deliberated on the current regional issues as well as Somalia’s stabilisation, local governance, and reconciliation efforts.

Minister thanked the Ambassador for the visit and underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two countries in countering Al-Shabab and bolstering stabilization efforts.

On his part, Ambassador Tapiola expressed gratitude to minister Fiqi for the cordial reception and reiterated the Finish government unwavering commitment to enhancing support to Somalia in its quest to foster reconciliation and get rid of Al-Shabab militant group that has been destabilizing the Horn of Africa Nation for decades now.

