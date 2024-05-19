The Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the Federal Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development led by Director Mohamed Nur held a fruitful meeting with officials from IGAD, including the Head of Planning and Strategy, Mr. Obhai George, and Senior Advisor for Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Pitter.

The meeting aimed to discuss the mid-term review of the IGAD Strategy for Somalia. Both sides agreed to work together to ensure that IGAD-funded projects are monitored and evaluated, with the government taking the lead.