Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation chairs stabilization taskforce meeting in Mogadishu

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has on Sunday presided over in the capital Mogadishu, the first meeting of the Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce.

The meeting which took place at the Ministries head quarters brought together communication directors of all the line ministries and agencies.

The Minister urged the attendees to execute their mandate professionally and efficiently.

On their part, the communication directors shared with the minister ways and strategies of enhancing and fostering good working cooperation from the different ministries involved in the stabilization in a bid to ensure the effective delivery of services.

Different Ministries of the Somalia’s Federal government has recently been involved in ways of revamping its services to the Somali people after decades of civil war that has crippled critical sectors of the Horn of Africa Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

