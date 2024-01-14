International Pressure Mounts as Ethiopia Holds Firm on Somaliland Agreement

Addis Ababa finds itself under increasing international pressure to revoke the agreement it signed with Somaliland, according to official statements from the Ethiopian government.

Despite the mounting pressure, Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, emphasized the country’s commitment to honor the agreement.

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde further confirmed that several influential nations, including the European Union, the United States, Britain, China, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, stand in support of Somalia’s territorial unity.

The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has sparked concerns among Somali authorities, prompting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to issue a stern warning.

President Mohamud emphasized the necessity for Somalia to defend its territorial waters by all means necessary.

He called upon the Somali people to unite in order to prevent any encroachment upon Somali Sea territory and cautioned Ethiopia against escalating the situation into an armed conflict.

The agreement in question has raised complex geopolitical considerations, as it directly impacts the maritime boundaries and potential resources within the region.

Both Ethiopia and Somaliland have their respective interests and aspirations, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Ethiopia’s stance on implementing the agreement despite international pressure signifies its determination to pursue its strategic objectives.

However, the Somali government, supported by a coalition of influential nations, remains resolute in defending the territorial integrity and maritime interests of Somalia.

