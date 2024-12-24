Somali National Disaster Management Agency, on Monday disbursed humanitarian relief donation to the Al-Bashir School for the Blind, located in the Waaberi district of the Banadir region.

According to agency, the aid donated by Turkiye is expected to play a key role in enhancing the learning environment of the students and keep them at school.

SODMA in a statement added that , the initiative exemplifies it’s ongoing commitment to supporting those in need, particularly the poor and disabled members of our community.

The agency has in recently stepped up its efforts to helping the Somali people who have been ravaged by drought and other natural courses across the country.