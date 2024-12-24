Galmudug security forces have recently apprehended a suspect believed to be responsible for the killing of Lieutenant Colonel Xasan Quuri, a police officer in the Galmudug region, last night.

The murder took place in the city of Dhuusamareeb, in what was described as a shocking and violent act. According to security officials operating in Galmudug, the forces carried out an extensive operation that led to the arrest of the individual accused of the killing.

The operation was described as well-planned and intense, lasting for several hours. The security forces meticulously searched all possible locations where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

According to sources within the security forces, rigorous investigations and traces related to the murder are underway, and the authorities are working to determine the motives behind the killing and the suspect’s relationship with Lieutenant Colonel Xasan Quuri.

The security forces have also stated that they will continue these operations to ensure that all groups responsible for security disturbances are apprehended, while strengthening the overall security of the city of Dhuusamareeb and the entire Galmudug region.