SODMA Commissioner Mohamud Moalim wraps up three days training program for the agency’s staff in Mogadishu

The commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Agency Mohamud Moalim has on Tuesday successfully presided over the conclusion of a three-day training program that was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Ahmed A. Adan in the capital Mogadishu.

The main purpose of these sessions is according to the agency meant and geared towards enhancing the skills and competence of participants.

The training was conducted for some of the employees of SoDMA and representatives from the State Government relief Ministries also benefited from the program.

The main aim of the training was to highlight the crucial role of women in humanitarian response as Somalia deals with outcomes of a devastating floods and drought that have displaced more than 2 million and disrupted livelihoods and decimated livestock and crops across the country.

The United Nations Women in Somalia officials prominently played a significant role in the convening of the workshop.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the participants and urged them to use the skills and knowledge they acquired from the training to help the Somali people.

SODMA, an agency responsible for the coordination of relief supplies and mitigation of natural calamities has recently stepped up its efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Somali population who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods and other natural disasters.

