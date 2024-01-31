Somali Ministry of Transport and Aviation opens the blue hangar centre after decades of closure

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Transport and Aviation, Fardowsa Osman Egal has on Wednesday inaugurated in the capital Mogadishu, the first and only aircraft repair center after 34 years of closure.

The Minister who spoke at the event, expressed gratitude at the opening of the hangar, saying it would play a pivotal role in bolstering the country’s air connectivity and security.

Fardowsa said that the inauguration of the hangar after decades is slated to reinvigorate and enhance the facelift and status of the airport.

She added that going forward no plane will go outside the country for repair and maintenance.

The Blue Hanger facility, which is situated at at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, is expected to provide safety and maintenance services for planes landing and taking off from Somalia.

Somalia, a Horn of Africa Nation recovering from decades of civil war has recently made great strides in various fronts including the control of its airspace ans regaining of its Class A classification after more than 30 years.

Somali government had in June 2018 transferred management of its airspace to Mogadishu from Nairobi where it had been runned since 1992 after the collapse of the central government.

