SODMA commissioner Mohamud Moalim meets UAE Ambassador to Somalia to discuss bolstering humanitarian support to El-Nino victims

The Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle on Friday, met with UAE Ambassador Ahmed J. Al-Rumaysi to discuss relief and support for resilience projects.

They discussed strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the fields of humanitarian support.

The discussions also focused on provision of prompt assistance to vulnerable individuals affected by the El-Nino floods before the commencement of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Additionally, they two officials committed to repairing essential dams to minimize the risk of flooding due to spring rains.

According to SODMA, the Ambassador shared information with the Commissioner regarding the implementation of wells in areas with water scarcity. The first phase has been completed and the second phase is underway.

Commissioner Moalim expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates Government for their steadfast and unwavering support towards the Government and people of Somalia who have been severely impacted by the natural calamities that gripped the Horn of Africa Nation.

